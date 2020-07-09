Malta: President Vella awaits PN MPs next move

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly reports that President George Vella has cleared his major appointments for the day as the crisis within the Opposition continues to unfold. The President is expecting some form of communication by the PN.

Another story reports on a Chamber of SMEs survey which found that only three in ten businesses are confident they can survive the current economic situation for longer than a year.

