Malta: Political eclipse: Abela’s government ‘covered’ by 2013-2019 plots – Bartolo

The work being carried out by Robert Abela government is being eclipsed by political and business plots which were hatched and implemented between 2013 and 2019, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo says today.

Reacting to a story on the wind-farm deal with Montenegro published yesterday, the minister said that on the same day that the Venice Commission was positive on its view on how Malta was strengthening its institutions, a report in the international media “continues to shatter Malta’s reputation”.

