Malta: Police traffic unit overtime fraud: superintendent, two inspectors charged

A court has decreed there was sufficient evidence to indict three senior police officers and two police sergeants over abuse of overtime allowances.

Superintendent Walter Spiteri, Inspector Nikolai Sant, Inspector Pierreguido Saliba, Sergeant Clayton Frendo and Sergeant Angelo Briffa were charged with several offences relating to overtime.

Arraigned separately by summons, the five officers, all from the traffic section, pleaded not guilty. 32 police officers are to be charged in total, divided between 4 magistrates.

