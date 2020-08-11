Malta: Police launch probe into audio leak

11th August 2020
The Times says that the police are investigating the leak of audio recordings that form part of the evidence in the Caruana Galizia case. Five short clips were posted on Reddit by an anonymous account that was created on Saturday.

Another story says that Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo has agreed to give up his seat for Bernard Grech if the challenger wins the PN leadership contest. Sources said that MP Hermann Schiavone would be prepared to do the same.

