Malta: Police investigate 17 Black-Montenegro deal ‘in collaboration with Europol’
Police are working with Europol to investigate revelations that Yorgen Fenech’s company 17 Black made millions through an Enemalta wind farm deal in Montenegro.
In a brief statement issued on Saturday, the police said they had started investigating the issue together with the EU law enforcement agency and “with the assistance of other competent authorities”.
