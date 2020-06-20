Malta: Police investigate 17 Black-Montenegro deal ‘in collaboration with Europol’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are working with Europol to investigate revelations that Yorgen Fenech’s company 17 Black made millions through an Enemalta wind farm deal in Montenegro.

In a brief statement issued on Saturday, the police said they had started investigating the issue together with the EU law enforcement agency and “with the assistance of other competent authorities”.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 15:50

