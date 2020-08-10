Malta: Police expected to act on Pilatus Bank investigation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Economic Crimes Unit made significant steps into the case of Pilatus Bank and reveals that suspects of money laundering activities are expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

Another story says that the 54 new Covid-19 cases announced on Sunday is the highest single-day infection rate since the start of the pandemic. Active cases increased to 396, surpassing the record of 352 registered in mid-April.

