Malta: Police Commissioner says Theuma attack was self-harm

The Independent reports on a press conference addressed by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà following the hospitalisation of state witness Melvin Theuma on Tuesday night. The Commissioner said that serious knife wounds on Theuma’s body were self-inflicted.

Another story says that PN MPs walked out of a parliamentary group meeting called by leader Adrian Delia on Wednesday after he refused to discuss the results of recent votes of confidence against him.

