Malta: Police Commissioner contradicts Assistant’s testimony

The Independent on Sunday quotes Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’ who said that former chief of staff Keith Schembri has been questioned by a magistrate in the presence of the police, contradicting claims in court by Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla.

Another story speaks to Health Minister Chris Fearne about the new spike in Covid-19 cases. The minister said that mass events helped the virus to spread faster but said that the situation can be brought back under control.

