Malta: Police collect CCTV tapes in painstaking retracing of Sliema ‘vendetta’ hit-men

Police are combing dozens of recordings elevated from CCTV cameras installed across the Tigné streetscape, where Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered in cold blood in their Locker Street home.

The painstaking process could be rewarding, a police source says. Sliema’s affluent residences could provide the trail left by the fleeing murderers thanks to the CCTV cameras installed at so many of the doorways of houses there. But as the days pass, the more there is a chance of that nondescript white car that left the scene on Tuesday 18 August of being found ablaze.

One police source who was at the scene of the crime told MaltaToday that the clinical manner in which the double-murder was carried out was a strong indicator of a vendetta. “We’re analysing business relationships, but the last days were crucial in mapping out the movements of the killers. We’re combing through all the CCTV footage that has been collected.”

Updated 15:55

