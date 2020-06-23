Malta: Police chief nomination approved by parliament committee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the parliamentary public appointments committee endorsed Angelo Gafà as the new Police Commissioner. His nomination was unanimously approved by the four members representing the government while the opposition boycotted the session.

Another story follows the compilation in court against Yorgen Fenech on Monday when Keith Schembri took the witness stand. The former chief of staff was warned that criminal proceedings against him could not be excluded but chose to testify regardless.

