Malta: Police arrest two more men in connection with Mqabba gunning

In-Nazzjon says two men have been arrested in connection with the Mqabba shooting last week. One of them is the brother of Saviour Gaffarena, who was killed in the attack, who is facing charges for carrying an unlicensed firearm.

Another story reports that a 42-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay lost his life in Comino after finding himself in difficulty in Santa Marija Bay. Paramedics were on site to offer first aid but the man was certified dead by the time he was taken to the Gozo General Hospital.

