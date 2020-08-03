Malta: Police arrest two more men in connection with Mqabba gunning

3rd August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says two men have been arrested in connection with the Mqabba shooting last week. One of them is the brother of Saviour Gaffarena, who was killed in the attack, who is facing charges for carrying an unlicensed firearm.

Another story reports that a 42-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay lost his life in Comino after finding himself in difficulty in Santa Marija Bay. Paramedics were on site to offer first aid but the man was certified dead by the time he was taken to the Gozo General Hospital.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Lebanon’s foreign minister resigns over lack of “will to reform”

3rd August 2020

Irish Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has died

3rd August 2020

Singapore to make travellers wear electronic tags to enforce quarantine

3rd August 2020

Microsoft says in talks to buy TikTok’s U.S. operations from China’s ByteDance

3rd August 2020

British government says ready to act if virus spreads in London

3rd August 2020

White House experts say U.S. coronavirus ‘extraordinarily widespread’

3rd August 2020

Carnival cancels planned restart of AIDA Cruises

3rd August 2020

HSBC first-half profit plunges 65%, warns loan losses could hit $13 bln

3rd August 2020

Malta Customs’ sniffer dog discovers €16,500 in undeclared cash

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: