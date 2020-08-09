Malta: PN trailing PL in general election survey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa quotes the results of a survey on general election voting intentions which puts the Labour Party ahead of the Nationalist Party by 15 percentage points.

Another story says that the surge in coronavirus cases in Malta in the first week of August is one percentage point lower than the average in the EU. It reports that there were 74,000 new infections reported across member states, up from 44,000 in the previous week.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related