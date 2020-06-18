Malta: PN rejects claims of MEP election campaign sabotage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon carries a statement by the Nationalist Party which denied claims made in court that it received offers to undermine the election campaign of any of its MEP candidates in last year’s contest.

Another story follows the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech on Wednesday where state witness Melvin Theuma claimed that the businessman felt secure in pursuing the plan to murder Daphne Caruana Galizia following the Labour Party victory at the 2017 elections.

