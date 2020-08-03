Malta: PN planning to have new leader in place by Independence

3rd August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to PN Secretary General Francis Zammit Dimech who said that the party’s leadership election is expected to be held in the first half of September to have the elected leader appointed by Independence Day.

Another report says that the police turned down questions about the NAO’s report about the deal between the government and Vitals. An investigation and a magisterial inquiry into the case are still ongoing,

