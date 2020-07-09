Malta: PN MPs want Adrian Delia to resign voluntarily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that PN MPs are waiting for leader Adrian Delia to step down voluntarily. If he fails to do so, the parliamentary group is prepared to ask the President to appoint a new Opposition Leader.

Another story reveals that a police investigation into the government’s healthcare concession deal with Vitals launched last year will take into consideration the findings of a report by the National Audit Office released this week.

