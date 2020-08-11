Malta: PN MPs ready to make way for Bernard Grech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reaches out to PN MP Hermann Schiavone who said that several representatives in the parliamentary group besides himself would be willing to give up their seat for Bernard Grech, if he wins the party leadership election.

The paper quotes a national survey conducted last week which says that a majority of people named former PN MP Franco Debono as a possible party leader. The numbers, however, decline among people who have voted PN in the last elections.

