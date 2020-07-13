Malta: PN MPs frustrated by President’s silence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that President George Vella has come in for criticism by a section of PN MPs who declared no confidence in Opposition Leader Adrian Delia for the prolonged decision on the situation.

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that, whoever is at the helm of the Nationalist Party, the Labour Party will keep winning. Abela said that it is up to the PN to solve its own problems.

Another story reports that the case against John Paul Woods starts today. The man is accused of murdering Charlene Farrugia in 2008.

