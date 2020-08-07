Malta: PN MPs anoint Bernard Grech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that the PN MPs opposed to Adrian Delia’s leadership have agreed to support Bernard Grech as a ‘unity candidate’ to challenge Adrian Delia in the forthcoming party leadership race.

Another story quotes Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà who said that investigations into the Pilatus Bank are drawing to a close and expects the case to be concluded by the end of this month. Gafà said the police will proceed with court arraignments.

