Malta: PN MPs anoint Bernard Grech

7th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that the PN MPs opposed to Adrian Delia’s leadership have agreed to support Bernard Grech as a ‘unity candidate’ to challenge Adrian Delia in the forthcoming party leadership race.

Another story quotes Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà who said that investigations into the Pilatus Bank are drawing to a close and expects the case to be concluded by the end of this month. Gafà said the police will proceed with court arraignments.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible before Nov. 3

7th August 2020

Egypt and Greece sign agreement on exclusive economic zone

7th August 2020

Top EU, US female politicians push Facebook to protect women from threats on social media platform

7th August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Friday 7th August 2020

7th August 2020

Malta: PN MPs anoint Bernard Grech

7th August 2020

Malta: PN aspiring leaders discuss common strategy

7th August 2020

Malta: Four children among new Covid-19 cases

7th August 2020

Malta: Compilation of evidence in Mqabba shooting case

7th August 2020

Africa’s cases of COVID-19 top 1 million

7th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: