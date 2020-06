Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nationalist Party MP David Thake hinted that PN leader Adrian Delia should resign until he clears his name in view of the allegations that the PN received money from Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder suspect Yorgen Fenech offered the party money to obstruct David Casa’s re-election as a member of the European Parliament.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:05pm

Like this: Like Loading...

Related