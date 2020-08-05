Malta: PN Leadership race: One candidate for change?

5th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The PN leadership elections only has one candidate so far, Dr. Adrian Delia. Whether it will be the paid up members who will vote directly or not depends on how many candidates will decide to contest the election.

Several individuals were linked to the possibility of contesting the post of leadership. Dr Joe Giglio, Dr Alex Perici Calascione, Dr Therese Comodini Cachia, Mark Anthony Sammut, Dr Bernard Grech and Dr Roberta Metsola all featured in polls or discussions about who can contest Dr Delia.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:50

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Doctors in Japan caution against domestic travel amid COVID-19 resurgence

5th August 2020

French group Eurofins launches new, lower-cost COVID-19 test

5th August 2020

People killed as Tropical Storm Isaias pounds U.S. Northeast

5th August 2020

Irish unemployment rate falls to 16.7%, signs of stagnation

5th August 2020

Foreign investment in Dubai plummets in first half 2020

5th August 2020

Novavax coronavirus vaccine induces immune response in early study

5th August 2020

Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate found safe in early-stage human trial

5th August 2020

Malta: €8,000 collected for animal organisations from concert at Girgenti Palace

5th August 2020

Malta: PN Leadership race: One candidate for change?

5th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: