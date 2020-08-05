Malta: PN Leadership race: One candidate for change?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The PN leadership elections only has one candidate so far, Dr. Adrian Delia. Whether it will be the paid up members who will vote directly or not depends on how many candidates will decide to contest the election.

Several individuals were linked to the possibility of contesting the post of leadership. Dr Joe Giglio, Dr Alex Perici Calascione, Dr Therese Comodini Cachia, Mark Anthony Sammut, Dr Bernard Grech and Dr Roberta Metsola all featured in polls or discussions about who can contest Dr Delia.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:50

