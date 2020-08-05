Malta: PN leadership applications close in five days

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the PN Electoral Commission issued a call for applications for those interested in the leadership contest. Applications must be sent in writing to the commission by Monday afternoon.

Another story speaks with the president of the entertainment industry association, Howard Keith, who said it is unfair to hold event organisers responsible for the spike in coronavirus cases when safety measures have not been legally enforced.

