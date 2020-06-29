Malta: PN Leader suggests extra paid leave for front liners

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that PN Leader Adrian Delia called on the government to grant front liners in the coronavirus pandemic three days of paid leave as a sign of gratitude for their ‘extraordinary’ service.

The paper follows the closing of the Nationalist Party’s General Council on Sunday where leader Adrian Delia called on members to work together to create a better future for the party and the country.

