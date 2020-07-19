Malta: PN leader says he will continue the fight to return the three hospitals to the people

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia stated during a telephone link-up on NET FM that he will implement the promise for the PN to again become the people’s party.

Delia added that he will redouble his efforts in his fight to return the three hospitals to the people, adding that through the agreement with Vitals 250,000 euro are being paid daily when this sum could have been used to help the elderly, workers and youths to become homeowners.

Source: TVM

