Malta: PN leader raises alarm about ghettoization

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Adrian Delia who said that families are worried about the formation of ghettoes in communities and called for regeneration projects and police presence to reassure communities.

The paper carries an interview with Natasha Azzopardi, Director of Country Health Policy at the World Health Organisation. Dr Azzopardi warned that the Covid-19 virus is still around, but the scientific community has learned a lot about it in the past six months.

By Corporate Dispatch

