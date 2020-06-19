Malta: PN leader issues sworn declaration following bribery allegations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that PN Leader Adrian Delia issued a sworn declaration denying claims that Yorgen Fenech attempted to bribe the party to undermine the election campaign of MEP David Casa in 2017.

Another story says that outbound passengers will be checked for fever or high temperature at the airport and will be asked to take swab test for the coronavirus before flying out if they show any symptoms.

