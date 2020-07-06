Malta: PN Leader denies exchanges with Yorgen Fenech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who says that messages between him and businessman Yorgen Fenech published by The Sunday Times are fake. He challenged the paper to publish any messages between Fenech and Joseph Muscat.

Another story says that local artists are worried about their future after taking a hard hit by the pandemic. Culture Minister Jose Herrera, meanwhile, said he is confident the arts scene will return to the levels of activity seen before the outbreak.

