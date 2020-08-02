Malta: PN leader candidate will go through vetting process

2nd August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that the PN Electoral Commission, headed by Peter Fenech, will now open a three-day window for expressions of interest for hopeful candidates. These will then go through a due diligence process before being formally accepted as nominees.

Another story reports that the medical association and unions representing healthcare workers have called off industrial actions planned to begin on Monday after reaching an agreement ‘in principle’ on the way forward with Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Tokyo reconsidering declaring an emergency in view of spike in cases

2nd August 2020

Photo Story – Referee Rocchi gives thumb up at end of Serie A season

2nd August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Sunday 2nd August 2020 – UPDATED

2nd August 2020

Victoria’s state Premier declares state of disaster, imposes curfew

2nd August 2020

Beyoncé releases Black is King visual album on Disney+

2nd August 2020

Russia to resume travel to Geneva

2nd August 2020

On This Day…

2nd August 2020

Lebanon hit by Eid holiday surge in Covid-19 infections

2nd August 2020

Fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest surge

2nd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: