Malta: PN leader candidate will go through vetting process

The Sunday Times says that the PN Electoral Commission, headed by Peter Fenech, will now open a three-day window for expressions of interest for hopeful candidates. These will then go through a due diligence process before being formally accepted as nominees.

Another story reports that the medical association and unions representing healthcare workers have called off industrial actions planned to begin on Monday after reaching an agreement ‘in principle’ on the way forward with Health Minister Chris Fearne.

