Malta: PN Leader blames poor polling on internal division

The Independent on Sunday publishes an interview with PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that he would only be prepared to resign if he felt that his leadership was going down ‘the wrong path’. He said pessimistic polls are the result of detractors not accepting his leadership.

The paper carries an interview with PN MP Therese Comodini Cachia who said that it will be difficult for the party to achieve unity with Adrian Delia at the helm, after he lost votes of confidence in the parliamentary group and the executive committee.

