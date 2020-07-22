Malta: PN Leader aiming for action in Thursday’s Executive Committee meeting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that decisive action needs to be taken by the party’s Executive Committee on Thursday to rebuild public trust. Delia said that the party needs to present ‘the best team’ in the upcoming election.

Another story says that the new EU budget is, for the first time, tied to the observance of rule of law by member states. The final vote on the financial package will be taken in the European Parliament on Thursday.

