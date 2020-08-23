Malta: PN Independence events cancelled

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks to PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech who confirmed that Independence activities will not be held this year because of the pandemic. Instead the party will organise a televised fundraising event.

Another story says that the investigators believe to have made significant progress in the case to solve the Sliema double murder case. The do not exclude that hire guns were commissioned to carry out the attack.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...