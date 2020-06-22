Malta: PN general secretary confident about party’s finances
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Independent publishes an interview with PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech who said that the party’s finances are in a stable situation. Zammit Dimech said he is encouraged by the number of individual donations.
Another story says that students on Erasmus programmes have been given a 12-month extension to complete their studies. A spokesperson for the EU Programmes Agency said that participants have had to cancel, suspend, or postpone their programmes.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
You must log in to post a comment.