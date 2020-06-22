Malta: PN general secretary confident about party’s finances

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent publishes an interview with PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech who said that the party’s finances are in a stable situation. Zammit Dimech said he is encouraged by the number of individual donations.

Another story says that students on Erasmus programmes have been given a 12-month extension to complete their studies. A spokesperson for the EU Programmes Agency said that participants have had to cancel, suspend, or postpone their programmes.

