Malta: PN General Council votes for new leadership contest

2nd August 2020
Il-Mument says that 56 percent of the PN General Council voted in favour of the motion to open a fresh party leader contest whereas 44 percent voted to hold a vote of confidence in current leader Adrian Delia by paid up supporters.

The paper quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that he will re-enter the race for PN’s leadership with courage and determination. MP Chris Said described the results of the General Council vote as a win for anyone who loves the party.

