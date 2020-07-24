Malta: PN General Council to convene next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the PN General Council will convene on July 31 to discuss whether to hold a confidence vote in Adrian Delia or to open a fresh leadership race. The motion was unanimously agreed by the Executive Committee on Thursday.

Another report breaks down Malta’s allocation from the EU budget and argues that the €2.2 billion figure includes €1.6 billion in administrative expenses, funds for the EU Asylum Support Office, and the country’s contributions to the bloc.

