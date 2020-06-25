Malta: PN General Council reviewing party statute

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that the PN General Council will convene today to discuss proposed amendments to the party’s statute. The paper says the changes will renew the political party to reflect contemporary society.

A second story quotes Opposition Leader Adrian Delia who criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela for delaying the expulsion of former minister Konrad Mizzi. Delia said that the prolonged action cost Malta millions of euros.

