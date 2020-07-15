Malta: PN executive holds tense meeting on Tuesday night

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a ‘tense’ PN executive meeting on Tuesday after Adrian Delia was retained as Opposition Leader by the President. The paper says that several people have been engaged to mediate between opposing sides.

The paper quotes a social media post by former PN leadership candidate Ray Bugeja who said that the party is in ‘full civil war’ following comments by leader Adrian Delia that he wants to sanction MPs who voted against him.

