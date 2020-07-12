Malta: PN Executive Council meeting on Tuesday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument announces that the PN’s Executive Council will convene on Tuesday. PN Secretary General Francis Zammit Dimech confirmed that the meeting will discuss this week’s confidence vote in the parliamentary group.

The paper quotes the National Auditor’s Office report into the transfer of the state hospitals. The investigation finds ‘worrying coincidences’ in the process while it flags a series of anomalies and lack of due diligence.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related