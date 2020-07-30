Malta: PN Councillors voting on future of leadership

30th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that the Nationalist Party councillors are casting their votes to decide whether to hold a vote of confidence in leader Adrian Delia or open a fresh leadership race. A quarter of the 1,630 councillors have voted in the early election.

The paper quotes Opposition Leader Adrian Delia who described the vote in parliament on amendments to public appointments as historic. He said the opposition was instrumental to establish strong institutions that protect citizens.

