Malta: PN aspiring leaders discuss common strategy

7th August 2020
The Independent said that potential PN leader candidates Therese Comodini Cachia, Roberta Metsola, Mark Anthony Sammut, and Bernard Grech held a series of talks this week to agree on a sole contestant in the leadership vote.

Another story says that the Archdiocese reported a surplus of €3.5 million in 2019, which includes a one-time €2.4 donation in shares to Caritas Malta and Dar Tal-Providenza. Estimates for this year, however, are that the church will register a deficit of €8 million.

