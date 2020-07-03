Malta: PM upbeat about upcoming Moneyval deadline

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said he was confident that Malta will pass the Moneyval test. Addressing the PL General Conference, Abela said the government will be focused on this challenge.

The paper speaks to Dar tal-Providenza director Fr Martin Micallef after starting his treatment for cancer. He said that the Covid-19 crisis left an impact on the organisation’s finances and appealed for help.

