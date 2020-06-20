Malta: PM says Venice Commission accepts reform plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont covers a press conference by Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the Venice Commissioner welcomed most judicial reforms proposed by Malta. Abela described the development as historic.

Another story says that the court threw out a complaint by Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Mallia who filed a constitutional case against the Armed Forces and the responsible ministry claiming unfair promotions within the army.

