Malta: PM says he has ordered that Vitals agreement be found by today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PM Robert Abela said he had given an order that the memorandum of understanding which was signed with Vitals Global Healthcare about the management of the three hospitals – St Luke’s Karin Grech and Gozo General hospital, had to be found by latest today.

“I made my position clear. That the document had to be found by latest today.” said the

PM.

In a report published a week ago, the Auditor General expressed the view that the agreement provided reasons for disqualifying VGH from tenders, and concluded that in the procedures used for the award of this concession there was a serious lack of governance and integrity. Dr Abela reiterated that he was not satisfied with what the Auditor General had found and stressed that this document should be provided to the Auditor.

Source: TVM

Updated 15:30

Like this: Like Loading...

Related