Malta: PM says EU will not add financial services tax

Malta Today asks Prime Minister Robert Abela whether the EU will introduce any taxes on financial services to raise money for the new Covid-19 recovery fund. Abela replied that this was not the case.

Another story says that PN MPs seeking to oust Delia are targeting the appointment of a new leader by the Independence celebrations in September. The paper says that their next move is to try and force the current leader out through a vote in the party’s general council.

