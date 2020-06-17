Malta: PM says Chris Cardona to step down

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that PL deputy for party affairs Chris Cardona was to resign following allegations against him in court. Abela said that he had discussed the matter with Cardona directly.

The paper carries an interview with the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit director, Kennet Farrugia, who revealed that all cases referred by Moneyval will be duly addressed by September.

