Malta: PM outlines five-point economic vision
Reading Time: < 1 minute
L-Orizzont leads with the economic vision announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday. The model is based on five principles: good governance, quality of life, education, improvements in infrastructure, and carbon-neutrality targets.
Another story reports that state witness Melvin Theuma is back home after being discharged from hospital and is recovering well. The paper spoke to a source who could not confirm whether Theuma had police protection outside his house.
