Malta: PM insists government doing its utmost in tackling migration crisis

26th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted government will be doing everything it can to tackle the immigration crisis faced by the country.

Speaking to party faithful, the Labour leader said he understands the difficulties faced by those living in areas most affected by immigration like Hamrun and Marsa.

Abela said government is insisting a proper EU-wide relocation system be put in place.

“We are going to other countries and we are insisting with them that this is not a Maltese problem, but a European one.”

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 17:00

