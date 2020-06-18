Malta: PM announces resignation of Chris Cardona

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly quotes the Prime Minister who said that PL deputy Leader Chris Cardona has stepped down. Robert Abela told journalists that the former Economy Minister had handed in his letter of resignation to the party.

Another story says that HSBC will go ahead with a plan to cut 35,000 jobs worldwide. A spokesperson for the bank confirmed that a memo by Chief Executive Noel Quinn put external hiring on hold.

The paper reports that De La Rue is set to close its banknote and passport printing operations in Gateshead, UK, following financial challenges. The British company is seeking to raise £100 million in new equity.

