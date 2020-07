Reading Time: < 1 minute

Englishman John Paul Woods, 40, pleaded not guilty to killing and hiding the body of his ex-partner Charlene Farrugia in the Valletta bastions. Farrugia has been reported missing for almost 12 years and her remains were found hidden in the city’s back on July 20 last year.

Source: One News

