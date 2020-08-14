Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Malta planning to export medical cannabis to Germany: The Headlines – L-Orizzont

L-Orizzont says that the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Services has shown interest in medicinal cannabis produced in Malta and is expecting the federal government to approve exports shortly.

Another story says that Malta will not place orders for the Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia following concerns about the rigour of testing. The government will wait for a vaccine approved by the EU, expected by early next year.

