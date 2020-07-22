Malta: Planning Authority in scheduling offensive on Rabat – 33 elements protected

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thirty-three properties and monuments in Rabat, which include the Church dedicated to St. Mark and its adjacent monastery, a number of unique residences and statues located along Vjal Santu Wistin, Triq il-Muzew, Is-Saqqajja and Triq Santu Wistin, have been given a Grade 1 or Grade 2 protection status for their architecture and heritage value. The Planning Authority in close collaboration with the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage also gave a Class A protection status to an archaeological site in Xaghra Gozo for a number burial cavities which were recently discovered.

