Malta: PL to elect new deputy leader in July

The Independent says that the Labour Party will hold a general conference in the second week of July to appoint a new deputy leader for party affairs. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Another story quotes newly named Gozo bishop Anton Teuma who urged the diocese to work ‘collectively’. Teuma thanked his precursors Mario Grech and Nikol Cauchi, who he said was an important influence on his formation.

